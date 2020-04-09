1300hp Holden Commodore

#LSTHEWORLD tees & stickers | http://shop.fullboost.com.au
We’ve seen Kai’s Holden VC Commodore in action before, running deep 8-second passes. The car is powered by an iron block 360-cubic inch LS engine that recently has seen an upgrade to a Garrett GTX55 Gen2 94mm turbocharger, where at a recent test day at Sydney dragway the Holden ran a new personal best pass.
Holden VC Commodore
GM 5.3L LS V8 engine 360ci
Iron block, 4in crank, LJMS camshaft
Higgins CNC ported 862 cathedral heads
Garrett GTX55 Gen2 94mm turbocharger
Custom manifolds by Mark Drew, Holley EGT’s
Turbo 400 trans by MDT, Holley EFI
Gazzard Bros coil-overs, X275 radials
Power: 1313whp on 37psi boost and pump E85
