1300hp Holden Commodore

#LSTHEWORLD tees & stickers | http://shop.fullboost.com.au

We’ve seen Kai’s Holden VC Commodore in action before, running deep 8-second passes. The car is powered by an iron block 360-cubic inch LS engine that recently has seen an upgrade to a Garrett GTX55 Gen2 94mm turbocharger, where at a recent test day at Sydney dragway the Holden ran a new personal best pass.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Holden VC Commodore

GM 5.3L LS V8 engine 360ci

Iron block, 4in crank, LJMS camshaft

Higgins CNC ported 862 cathedral heads

Garrett GTX55 Gen2 94mm turbocharger

Custom manifolds by Mark Drew, Holley EGT’s

Turbo 400 trans by MDT, Holley EFI

Gazzard Bros coil-overs, X275 radials

Power: 1313whp on 37psi boost and pump E85

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com