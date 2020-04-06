Carby vs EFI – The benefits of fuel injection

We catch up with Frank Marchese of Dandy Engines who shows us a simple switch from carburetor to FuelTech EFI and the benefits of modern fuel injection on one of their high horsepower small block Ford V8 engines.

