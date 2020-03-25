Toyota 2JZ vs Nissan RB vs Ford Barra

When it comes to sport compact drag racing, turbocharged 6-cylinders have certainly been on top over the past decade. At the recent Sydney Jamboree test day there were plenty of Toyota JZ, Nissan RB and Ford Barra powered vehicles on show.

Garrett Advancing Motion Sydney Jamboree – March 2020

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com