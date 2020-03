We set out to build our version of the ultimate Monaro – The last Australian manufactured two door coupe, rear wheel drive, V8 muscle car. | www.harrop.com.au

In this video we review the Harrop 427 build in detail with former Supercar driver Nathan Pretty who drove Harrop 427 for the win at the inaugural Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge in Australia.

