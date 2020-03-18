Mazda 323 street sleeper

Mazworx’s street Mazda 323 is nothing exotic but it sure gets the job done. At the recent Sydney Jamboree test day the 13B powered 323 clicked off a series of mid eight second passes. The car is full weight with a full exhaust on a 235 street radial tyre.
Mazda 323 wagon
Mazda 13B BP rotary by Mazworx
Factory plates, Powerseals
Garrett GTX45 turbo @ 35psi
6Boost T4 turbo manifold
MicroTech LT16C EFI, Siemens injectors
Turbosmart eBoost2 boost control, 60mm wastegate
Full exhaust system, GZM Jatco 3 speed
TCE torque converter, 9in diff, 31-spline axles
MT 235 street radials, 15×7 Chinese wheels
Second hand Competition Engineering shocks, Brown leaf springs
Race car fab from Full Flight Engineering
PowerPlus e85 Fuels, tuned by Mazworx
