Mazda 323 street sleeper

Mazworx’s street Mazda 323 is nothing exotic but it sure gets the job done. At the recent Sydney Jamboree test day the 13B powered 323 clicked off a series of mid eight second passes. The car is full weight with a full exhaust on a 235 street radial tyre.

Mazda 323 wagon

Mazda 13B BP rotary by Mazworx

Factory plates, Powerseals

Garrett GTX45 turbo @ 35psi

6Boost T4 turbo manifold

MicroTech LT16C EFI, Siemens injectors

Turbosmart eBoost2 boost control, 60mm wastegate

Full exhaust system, GZM Jatco 3 speed

TCE torque converter, 9in diff, 31-spline axles

MT 235 street radials, 15×7 Chinese wheels

Second hand Competition Engineering shocks, Brown leaf springs

Race car fab from Full Flight Engineering

PowerPlus e85 Fuels, tuned by Mazworx

