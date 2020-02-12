Street Machine Drag Challenge Weekend hits Sydney

After two successful events in South East Queensland, we’re moving the three-day Drag Challenge Weekend event to Sydney Dragway for 2020, 3-5 April.

And, while we’ll be racing all three days at Sydney, that doesn’t mean the entrants will be getting out of some big drives! There will be a minimum of 600km to cover and you can expect some of those roads to be quite tough. That’s why we call it Drag Challenge.

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, 2 APRIL

REGISTRATION for the event will be from 5pm to 9pm on Thursday, 2 April at Sydney Dragway. This is mandatory for all racers to get everyone scrutineered, stickered up and ready to race. Entrants are permitted to stay with their cars at the track overnight.

FRIDAY, 3 APRIL

RACING starts at 9am and the lanes will stay open for six hours. Once each entrant is happy with their timecard they must hand it in to race control, who will give them a route map to follow. The route (minimum 300km) is mandatory, with two checkpoints along the way. Entrants can choose to stay out on the road, at home if they live close by, or bring their car straight back to the track.

SATURDAY, 4 APRIL

AGAIN, racing will run from 9am to 3pm, followed by another 300km+ road route. Remember, Drag Challenge is for street cars, so be prepared for a challenging road route that could well include some big hills and nasty traffic.

SUNDAY, 5 APRIL

RACING starts at 10am and runs through until 4pm, after which we will crown the winners! There will be a chrome bumper car show on this day – any spectator with a chrome bumper car will be given access to the best seats in the house.

THE RULES

IF YOU have never entered the event before, read the rules carefully before you commit. You can read them all here https://www.whichcar.com.au/events/drag-challenge/street-machine-drag-challenge-the-rules-faq but the very crux of the event is that once racing starts for the weekend, competitors cannot use car trailers or access support vehicles without disqualification. Other biggies are to observe all road rules and the zero blood alcohol reading during competition.

CLASSES

THE class structure remains the same as for our last event, namely:

K&N Dial-Your-Own

Pacemaker Radial Aspirated

Outlaw Aspirated

Haltech Radial Blown

Turbosmart Outlaw Blown

Tuff Mounts 235 Blown

235 Aspirated

Six Cylinder

ENTER NOW!

IF THAT sounds like fun, enter here! <<< www.dragchallenge.com.au >>> The whole deal costs $400 for three day’s racing, which includes a T-shirt. Extra drivers are $100 each. If you enter and then can’t make it on the day, be warned there are no rollovers or refunds for this event.

SPECTATORS

EACH day’s racing is open to spectators. Adults are $20 per day, kids 13 and under free. You can purchase a three-day pass on the first day for $70 and score a bonus Drag Challenge Weekend 2020 T-shirt. Please note, there is no spectator parking in the pits with the competition vehicles.