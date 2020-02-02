Ford F350 rattle can rebuild part 2

We finally get stuck into Project Townado and start ripping the front end apart in order to clean up the filthy engine bay of our V8 powered Ford F350 tow rig.

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

We are now podcasting!

https://fullboost.podbean.com

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau