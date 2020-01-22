How to build a 7-second street Ford Barra

In Drag, Feature by fullboost

We catch up with Marcus Cripps from Speedpro for the inside info on what makes his street driven Aussie Ford XD work so well. The Falcon was powered by a V8, but recent changes include the switch to a smaller displacement turbocharged Barra six cylinder engine by Tunnel Vision and FuelTech EFI. The car managed to dip into the 7-second zone first time out with the new combination.

Special thanks to: Speedpro | Tunnel Vision | Dandy Engines | FuelTech | Gazzard Brothers Racing.

