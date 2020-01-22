How to build a 7-second street Ford Barra

We catch up with Marcus Cripps from Speedpro for the inside info on what makes his street driven Aussie Ford XD work so well. The Falcon was powered by a V8, but recent changes include the switch to a smaller displacement turbocharged Barra six cylinder engine by Tunnel Vision and FuelTech EFI. The car managed to dip into the 7-second zone first time out with the new combination.
Special thanks to: Speedpro | Tunnel Vision | Dandy Engines | FuelTech | Gazzard Brothers Racing.
If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.
Get your track gear!
shop.fullboost.com.au
Follow us on social media @
Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau
YouTube
http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau
Twitter
https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau
Instagram
http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau
fullBOOST podcast
https://fullboost.podbean.com