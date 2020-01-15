Inside a 1300hp Nissan RB30 turbo

In Dyno, Feature by fullboost

We catch up with Michael Kalaitzakis and the team from Quickbitz while on the dyno with CK Automotive’s wild VL turbo. The Nissan RB30 Holden Commodore features a billet engine block amongst an impressive build list.

