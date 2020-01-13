EVO Squad dyno day

Held together with the EVO Squad car club, RE Motorsports opened its doors for an open day where everyone was welcome to run their cars up on the dyno. The 4G63 powered Mitsubishi EVOs were out in force and ranged from mild to absolutely wild.

