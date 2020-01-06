E85 Dyno time for Project GSR | Mitsubishi 4G63 | BACKYARD MECHANICS

In this episode of Project GSR, we get our Mitsubishi AWD Lancer 4G63 on the dyno for E85 ethanol tuning.

Special thanks to:

D’Annello Performance

APS Service Centre

BAZENG.com.au

Penrite Oil

G-FORCE race solutions

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Google+

https://plus.google.com/+fullboost