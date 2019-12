Fullboost Presents Subaru vs Mitsubishi Car Show 2019

We had a great turnout for our Subaru vs Mitsubishi car show yesterday held at the Caribbean Market. Thank you to everyone who attended as well donating to the raffle, all proceeds will be going to B4VK (Backpacks 4 Vic Kids).

Special thanks to our sponsors for supporting this event and Bazeng for organising.

Extr3me Motorsports | Next Level TM | Tangcla Photography