Chasing 7s in a SLEEPER Ford Barra

After competing in the previous two Street Machine Drag Challenge week long events along side Tunnel Vision’s Ford Barra powered XD street Falcon, we decided to give this year’s event a miss and concentrate on chasing that elusive 7-second pass we knew the Falcon was capable off.
Ford Falcon XD by Tunnel Vision
Ford Barra 4L I6 engine package
Garrett turbocharger @ 40psi
Tunnel Vision manifolds
Haltech Elite 2500 EFI, Pump E85 fuel
T400 trans, LMS 35-spline diff
Custom Ford Snowflake wheels, X275 radials
Race weight: 1670kg / 3690Ib
Power: 1400+hp
