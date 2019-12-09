Chasing 7s in a SLEEPER Ford Barra

After competing in the previous two Street Machine Drag Challenge week long events along side Tunnel Vision’s Ford Barra powered XD street Falcon, we decided to give this year’s event a miss and concentrate on chasing that elusive 7-second pass we knew the Falcon was capable off.

Ford Falcon XD by Tunnel Vision

Ford Barra 4L I6 engine package

Garrett turbocharger @ 40psi

Tunnel Vision manifolds

Haltech Elite 2500 EFI, Pump E85 fuel

T400 trans, LMS 35-spline diff

Custom Ford Snowflake wheels, X275 radials

Race weight: 1670kg / 3690Ib

Power: 1400+hp





