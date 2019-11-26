BACKYARD MECHANICS | We FIRE UP Project Redline

After building up our FD RX-7 13B rotary engine into a studded Semi-PP design we get it into our Project Redline Mazda and get it ready to start.

http://www.rotaryracecars.com.au

If you’d like to be notified every time we upload a video, subscribe and then click the bell icon next to the subscription button.

Get your track gear!

shop.fullboost.com.au

Follow us on social media @

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/fullboostcomau

YouTube

http://www.youtube.com/user/fullboostcomau

Twitter

https://twitter.com/fullboostcomau

Instagram

http://instagram.com/fullboostcomau

fullBOOST podcast

https://fullboost.podbean.com